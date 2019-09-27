Man charged after young Milwaukee mother fatally shot near 55th and Keefe

MILWAUKEE — A 26-year-old Milwaukee man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Velencia Spears at 55th and Keefe on Sunday, Sept. 22. The accused is Javontrae Price. He is facing one count of first-degree reckless homicide, domestic abuse.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to a duplex in the area of 55th and Keefe in Milwaukee around 4:50 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22 for the report of an attempted break-in in the upper unit. Upon arrival, police observed a shotgun shell on the front lawn — and the door to the lower unit was ajar.

During the course of the investigation, officers observed a woman lying on the floor in the lower unit, having suffered an apparent gunshot wound to the head. The victim was identified as 29-year-old Velencia Spears. An autopsy revealed she suffered gunshot wounds to her right wrist and cheek. Her death was ruled a homicide.

The complaint indicates shortly before police arrived on the scene, Price’s father called 911 and advised that his son, Javontrae Price, had shot someone. He stated that the firearm used in the shooting was at a residence near 38th and Rohr. At approximately 4:40 a.m. officers responded to that residence and located a pistol-grip shotgun, which appeared to have blood on it. There was a spent shell in the chamber.

At approximately 5 a.m., Price along with several family members appeared at the MPD District 4 station. Price stated to the desk sergeant, “I shot by girlfriend on 55th Street” or words to that effect.

Price was arrested.