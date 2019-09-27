× Officials: Minnesota investigation complete in death of 2-year-old Noelani Robinson

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) announced on Friday, Sept. 27 that it has completed its investigation of the circumstances surrounding the death of 2-year-old Noelani Robinson last March. The findings from the investigation have been turned over to the Mower County Attorney’s Office for review.

Back on March 11, Robinson was the subject of an Amber Alert after her mother, Sierra Robinson, was murdered near 91st and Mill — allegedly by Noelani’s father, Dariaz Higgins. Several days later, Noelani’s body was found by a public works employee along a rural road near Austin, Minnesota (southwest of Rochester). It was just off the shoulder of the roadway — and wrapped in a blanket. The Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office determined Robinson died from blunt force trauma to the head.

Higgins remains in custody, charged with the following criminal counts:

First degree intentional homicide (shooting death of Sierra Robinson)

Attempted first degree intentional homicide (shooting of Robinson’s friend)

First degree recklessly endangering safety (injuries to neighbor who told police “he was shot in the neck” during the incident)

It will be up to the Mower County Attorney’s Office to determine whether Higgins or anyone else will be charged in Noelani Robinson’s death — in Minnesota.