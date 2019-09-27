Recognize him? MPD seeks help to ID suspect who burglarized Big Bills Auto

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking help from the public to identify and locate a suspect involved in a burglary at Big Bills Auto near 58th and Center on Thursday, Sept. 26.

Officials say the unknown suspect intentionally entered around 2 a.m. Thursday -- and removed items from the store shelves without the owner's consent.

The suspect is described as a male, Hispanic, 20-30 years old, 5'10" tall with a slim build. He has dark hair and was last seen wearing a navy blue sweatshirt with torn jeans and brown boots.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.