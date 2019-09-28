× 54-year-old man dead following shooting near 9th and Walnut in Racine

RACINE — A 54-year-old man is dead following a shooting near 9th and Walnut in Racine. The incident happened Friday night, Sept. 27.

Officials say they received reports of shots fired in the are around 8:21 p.m. Officers located a 54-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. Life-saving measures were attempted, and the victim was transported to Ascension Hospital. He eventually succumbed to his injuries.

A person of interest was taken into custody. Police say more information will be available at a later time.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.