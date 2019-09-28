× Endangered missing: West Allis police seek help to locate Alexander Bautista

WEST ALLIS — The West Allis Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Alexander Bautista.

Bautista has been missing since Wednesday, Sept. 25 around 11 a.m. from the area near N. 95th St. and W. Watertown Plank Rd. in Wauwatosa.

Due to a significant, rapid decline in his mental health, Bautista has been deemed a danger to himself. There is no information to suggest any danger to the public at this time.

Bautista is a 25-year-old mixed-race man. He’s 6’0″, 150 lbs. with short black hair, a black goatee and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a light blue zip-up hoodie, blue jeans and blue tennis shoes. Bautista has a spider web tattoo behind his right ear, “Bautista” tattooed on his left forearm and a heart tattooed on his left hand.

If anyone has information on Alexander’s whereabouts, please contact the West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8000.