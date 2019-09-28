Border Report: Series shows what it’s like to live, work, travel along the US southern border

‘Give Kids a Smile Day:’ Hundreds of kids receive free dental care at Marquette University

Posted 10:39 pm, September 28, 2019, by
Give Kids a Smile Day at Marquette University School of Dentistry

MILWAUKEE — Hundreds of kids in Milwaukee were walking around with brighter smiles Saturday, Sept. 28 thanks to Marquette University School of Dentistry and the Wisconsin Dental Association.

As part of the annual “Give Kids a Smile Day” event, more than 100 volunteer dentists, hygienists, and faculty offered free cleanings, exams, and more to children ages 16 and under.

The event focused on children from low-income families and was expected to provide around $25,000 in dental care.

“I think it’s important for, obviously for the patients, because they’re being able to hopefully get some care, but it’s a good learning experience for our students also,” said Dr. Conrad Nenn, clinical director at MU School of Dentistry.

