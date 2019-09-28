Police: 23-year-old man shot, wounded while sitting in vehicle near 1st and Burleigh
MILWAUKEE — A 23-year-old man was shot and wounded near 1st Street and Burleigh Street Saturday afternoon, Sept. 28.
It happened around 1:30 p.m.
Police said the victim was shot while sitting in a vehicle.
He was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
An investigation into the circumstances leading up to the shooting was ongoing, and police were seeking the shooter.
43.074950 -87.910629