Police: 23-year-old man shot, wounded while sitting in vehicle near 1st and Burleigh

MILWAUKEE — A 23-year-old man was shot and wounded near 1st Street and Burleigh Street Saturday afternoon, Sept. 28.

It happened around 1:30 p.m.

Police said the victim was shot while sitting in a vehicle.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

An investigation into the circumstances leading up to the shooting was ongoing, and police were seeking the shooter.

