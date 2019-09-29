× 4 women shot while at house party near 29th and Cherry

MILWAUKEE — Four women are being treated for their injuries following a house party shooting near 29th and Cherry early Sunday, Sept. 29.

According to police, the victims were 18, 19, 19 and 23 years of age. The women were attending a house party when a suspect fired multiple shots into the residence, striking the victims.

The women were conveyed to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries. Police are seeking an unknown suspect.