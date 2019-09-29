Border Report: Series shows what it’s like to live, work, travel along the US southern border

4 women shot while at house party near 29th and Cherry

Posted 9:52 am, September 29, 2019, by

Shooting near 29th and Cherry

MILWAUKEE — Four women are being treated for their injuries following a house party shooting near 29th and Cherry early Sunday, Sept. 29.

According to police, the victims were 18, 19, 19 and 23 years of age. The women were attending a house party when a suspect fired multiple shots into the residence, striking the victims.

The women were conveyed to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries. Police are seeking an unknown suspect.

Shooting near 29th and Cherry

Shooting near 29th and Cherry

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.