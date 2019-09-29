× MCSO: Uber passenger arrested after driver reported assault on I-94

MILWAUKEE — An Uber passenger was arrested after his driver reported an assault early Sunday, Sept. 29 on I-94 westbound near 35th Street.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, around 1:15 a.m., a deputy stopped to check on a vehicle he believed was disabled, and found the Uber driver, who said he was assaulted by his passenger, who ran from the vehicle.

The driver said the passenger became upset because he didn’t agree with the route the driver was taking.

A verbal argument escalated into a physical one, during which MCSO officials said the Uber passenger punched the driver in the face and grabbed and jerked the steering wheel, causing the vehicle to travel across other lanes of traffic.

The passenger was taken into custody on charges of recklessly endangering safety, battery, and disorderly conduct.