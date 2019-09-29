× Shooting outside Oasis Nightclub leaves 1 injured

MILWAUKEE — A man is injured following a shooting at Oasis Nightclub early Sunday, Sept. 29.

According to police, the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. The man suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

A woman was also possibly shot. She was taken to the hospital, but police could not confirm if she was shot at the bar or not.

Police also couldn’t confirm if the people shot were victims or suspects.

No arrests have been made, and no other injuries were reported.