‘This city is fascinating:’ Doors Open Milwaukee provides a behind-the-scenes look at Cream City

MILWAUKEE — The phenomenal City of Milwaukee was celebrated Sept. 28 and Sept. 29 with a once-a-year opportunity. Doors Open Milwaukee showcased the city’s culture, sites, art, and so much more.

The lakefront skyline is full of hidden gems. Over the weekend, folks got to be tourists in their own town. Some people chose to check out breathtaking views from the 16th floor of the Chase Tower.

“It’s just amazing to see what we all have here,” said Teresa Bittner. “I love it. We love seeing things you don’t get to see on a regular basis.”

Milwaukee residents received a behind-the-scenes look of what the Cream City has to offer during the ninth annual Doors Open Milwaukee.

“This city is fascinating,” said Mary Burgoon, who spent Sunday touring the city. “All of the old buildings, the history.”

Guests at events all over the city learned more about the iconic structures and creamy architecture that has so much character.

“What stands out to you is the stained glass windows,” said Lisa Cichoki. “Then, I turn around and see the magnificent paintings on the back wall, and everywhere you look, it’s so beautiful.”

Some folks checked out the inside of The Grain Exchange, which was built in the 1870s.

“Historically, this is where Milwaukee set the world’s price of grain, said Grace Fuhr, events director for Historic Milwaukee. “We were the largest exporter of grain.”

On Sept. 28 and Sept. 29, 170 buildings were open to the public tour for free. Guests took in the sights and sounds of all the available stops, like the inside of a bridge house to see how it operates.

“Everywhere you look, there is something you haven’t seen,” said Cichocki.

It was an opportunity to appreciate the Brew City from a different perspective.

“We hope that it fosters a sense of pride in the City of Milwaukee,” said Fuhr.

If you missed it all this weekend, Historic Milwaukee does offer walking tours year-round.

