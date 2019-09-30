× Lotto tickets bought in Burlington, Muskego didn’t match any of the numbers — and were winners!

MADISON — Wisconsin Lottery’s “All or Nothing” jackpot was won by two separate tickets on Sunday, Sept. According to a news release, both tickets matched none of these 11 numbers: 01-02-03-04-07-08-10-11-15-16-17.

One ticket was sold at Richter’s Marketplace in Burlington. The other was purchased at Jetz Rstore in Muskego. Each earned $100,000.

Each retailer will receive a $2,000 incentive for selling the winning tickets.

Odds of winning “All or Nothing’s” $100,000 top prize are 1 in 352,716.