Lotto tickets bought in Burlington, Muskego didn’t match any of the numbers — and were winners!

Posted 12:35 pm, September 30, 2019, by , Updated at 12:38PM, September 30, 2019

MADISON — Wisconsin Lottery’s “All or Nothing” jackpot was won by two separate tickets on Sunday, Sept. According to a news release, both tickets matched none of these 11 numbers: 01-02-03-04-07-08-10-11-15-16-17.

One ticket was sold at Richter’s Marketplace in Burlington. The other was purchased at Jetz Rstore in Muskego. Each earned $100,000.

Each retailer will receive a $2,000 incentive for selling the winning tickets.

Odds of winning “All or Nothing’s$100,000 top prize are 1 in 352,716.

