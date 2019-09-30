× Mother of Huffhines brothers, who are accused in illegal THC vaping ring, now in police custody

KENOSHA — FOX6 News has confirmed through online court records that the mother of Tyler and Jacob Huffhines has been taken into police custody in Kenosha County — and is awaiting criminal charges. She is being held in the Kenosha County Jail.

The Huffhines brothers were arrested and charged earlier this month. They are accused of operating an illegal THC vaping cartridges business worth millions of dollars. The Huffhines are charged with the following:

Possession with intent to deliver THC (> 10,000G) – three counts (Tyler Huffhines)

Maintaining a drug trafficking place (Tyler Huffhines)

Identity theft – financial gain (Tyler Huffhines)

Possession of a firearm by a felon, repeater (Jacob Huffhines)

Possession of cocaine – 2nd and subsequent offense (Jacob Huffhines)

Possession of THC – 2nd and subsequent offense (Jacob Huffhines)

Possession of drug paraphernalia, repeater (Jacob Huffhines)

Possession of a controlled substance, repeater (Jacob Huffhines)

This is a developing story.