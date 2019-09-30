Alert for viewers of FOX6: You may lose our broadcast signal from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. today
Flash flood watch for all of SE Wisconsin from 7 a.m. Tuesday – 10 a.m. Wednesday

Mother of Huffhines brothers, who are accused in illegal THC vaping ring, now in police custody

Posted 5:27 pm, September 30, 2019, by , Updated at 05:43PM, September 30, 2019

Jacob, Tyler Huffhines

KENOSHA — FOX6 News has confirmed through online court records that the mother of Tyler and Jacob Huffhines has been taken into police custody in Kenosha County — and is awaiting criminal charges. She is being held in the Kenosha County Jail.

The Huffhines brothers were arrested and charged earlier this month. They are accused of operating an illegal THC vaping cartridges business worth millions of dollars. The Huffhines are charged with the following:

  • Possession with intent to deliver THC (> 10,000G) – three counts (Tyler Huffhines)
  • Maintaining a drug trafficking place (Tyler Huffhines)
  • Identity theft – financial gain (Tyler Huffhines)
  • Possession of a firearm by a felon, repeater (Jacob Huffhines)
  • Possession of cocaine – 2nd and subsequent offense (Jacob Huffhines)
  • Possession of THC – 2nd and subsequent offense (Jacob Huffhines)
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia, repeater (Jacob Huffhines)
  • Possession of a controlled substance, repeater (Jacob Huffhines)

Tyler Huffhines

Jacob Huffhines

This is a developing story.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.