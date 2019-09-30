Police: 1 dead, 1 wounded after home invasion on Milwaukee’s north side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that happened near 60th Street and Silver Spring Drive Sunday, Sept. 2. One person was killed, and a second person was injured. Both 18-year-old males.

Police say the deceased suspect entered the victim's residence to conduct a home invasion. The suspect and victim exchanged gunfire -- resulting in the suspect being shot and killed and the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation