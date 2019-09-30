× SEC: Quad/Graphics agrees to $10M settlement to resolve FCPA violations

SUSSEX — Quad/Graphics agreed to a $10 million settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission to resolve charges of violating the “Foreign Corruption Practice Act.”

The SEC accused Quad’s subsidiaries in Peru and China of paying or promising bribes to secure business, avoid penalties, and influence a judge’s ruling on a legal dispute with the Peruvian Tax Authority.

The company was also accused of creating false records to conceal transactions with a state-controlled telecommunications company in Cuba — a violation of U.S. sanctions.

