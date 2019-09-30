Vegan or gluten free: Modified cake recipes you’d never guess aren’t the real deal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Bake something everyone can enjoy! Jennifer Goldbeck of Delicately Delicious joins Real Milwaukee with some tips for making tasty cakes that are vegan and gluten-free.

Chocolate Crazy Cake

From Bon Appetit

1 1/2 cups flour

1 cup sugar

1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp salt

1 cup cold water

1/3 cup vegetable oil

1 TBSP distilled white vinegar

1 tsp vanilla extract

1. Measure dry ingredients, from flour through salt, into an 8x8x2 pan that has been sprayed with non-stick baking spray. Whisk to combine. Poke 3 holes into the dry ingredients.

2. Measure remaining ingredients, from water to vanilla extract in a large liquid measuring cup, stirring to combine.

3. Pour liquid into holes (holes will overflow with liquid).

4. Stir until batter is smooth.

5. Bake at 350 degrees until a toothpick inserted in the center of the cake comes out clean, about 30 minutes.

6. Cool in pan on rack. Top with powdered sugar, and if you like serve with non-dairy whipped cream and fruit.

Flourless Chocolate Cake

From the Gourmet Cookbook

8 ounces bittersweet chocolate, chopped

2 sticks unsalted butter

1 1/2 cups sugar

6 large eggs

1 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1. Line a 10' round pan with parchment paper and spray bottom and sides with non-stick baking spray. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Melt chocolate and butter in a medium microwave-safe bowl in 30-second intervals, stirring each time, until melted and smooth.

3. Whisk in sugar.

4. Add eggs one at a time, whisking in thoroughly before adding the next.

5. Sift cocoa powder over the batter and whisk until just combined.

6. Pour batter into pan and bake about 30-40 minutes until a wooden toothpick comes out with moist crumbs. Be cautious not to over bake.

7. Cool for 10 minutes and then de-pan.

Tips and Tricks

1. Be sure to avoid using 'Dutch process' cocoa powder for these recipes

2. Make sure to avoid over-baking. Cakes should be set and pulling away from the edges, with some moist-looking chocolate crumbs sticking to the toothpick tester. The cakes will continue to bake a bit after removed from the oven, so err on the side of slightly under-baked if you are not sure.

3. Get the best cocoa powder and chocolate you can find since these add the most flavor and richness to these desserts.

4. To make the crazy cake gluten-free as well as vegan substitute an equal amount of all-purpose gluten-free flour for the regular flour.