Waukesha police ID victim of fatal fire, locate classic car missing from residence

WAUKESHA — Waukesha police offered two important updates on Monday, Sept. 30 into their investigation of a fatal fire at a home on University Drive.

First, officials released the identity of the person who died in that fire last week. The victim is 63-year-old Dennis Huelse. Officials say the exact cause and the circumstances surrounding Huelse’s death are still being investigated.

Second, the 1969 Pontiac Firebird that had been reporting missing from Huelse’s home has been located. Officials say an observant citizen noticed the car abandoned in an alleyway — and notified the Milwaukee Police Department. Police recovered the vehicle which was not damaged.

This remains an active investigation — and any assistance that the public can provide would be helpful. The lead detective is Detective Tim Probst who can be reached at 262-524-3814 or tprobst@waukesha-wi.gov.