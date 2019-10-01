× FOX6 to begin daily broadcast with ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’

MILWAUKEE — FOX6 will start broadcasting The Star-Spangled Banner every morning as part of a broader initiative to bring the national anthem back to airwaves across America.

The Star-Spangled Banner will air at 3:58 a.m. daily — and feature emerging singers and songwriters who will record their own unique renditions.

FOX6 is one of nearly 200 Nexstar TV stations that will have daily National Anthem broadcasts through a partnership with Broadcast Music Inc. (BMI) and Belmont University’s Curb College of Entertainment and Music Business.

“Nexstar’s core mission is to provide exceptional service to the local communities where we operate across America through our organization-wide commitment to localism, unbiased local broadcast journalism and telling the local stories that matter to our viewers and their families,” stated Tim Busch, President of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. “Nexstar’s local teams take great pride in their ability to bring the local communities they serve together and that is why we are excited to partner with BMI and Belmont University to broadcast this new daily series featuring the Star-Spangled Banner that will air 365 days of each year. This unique collaboration supports higher education in business for the music and entertainment industry, while providing aspiring professional artists and songwriters a national distribution platform to showcase their respective talents. We look forward to returning the time-honored tradition of including the National Anthem in our stations’ broadcasts with this new partnership.”

“This unique partnership gives BMI’s songwriters a wonderful platform to showcase their vocal talent to viewers across the country,” said Dan Spears, Vice President, Industry Relations, BMI. “We’re thrilled that Belmont University’s Curb College of Entertainment and Music Business has generously provided its state-of-the-art recording studio as well. I’m looking forward to hearing how our songwriters perform their own special rendition of one of the nation’s most beloved patriotic songs.”

The Star-Spangled Banner was once a staple on local television stations, signifying the beginning or end of the broadcast day.