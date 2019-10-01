× Milwaukee receives $5.6M in federal grants to help in lead abatement efforts, other home issues

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett announced on Tuesday, Oct. 1 that the City of Milwaukee is the recipient of $5.6 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The money will be used in the city’s lead abatement and lead poisoning prevention efforts.

Since 2004, Mayor Barrett said in a news conference at the Sixteenth Street Community Health Center that the city has put more than $66 million into the lead abatement and lead poisoning prevention efforts.

“Over 17,000 housing units have been made lead-safe, over 70 percent fewer kids have been tested with lead poisoning,” the mayor said.

The mayor indicated the money from the federal government shows lawmakers in our nation’s capital have confidence in how the city is handling lead abatement.

Here are some of the goals for the grant money:

City wants 400 properties assessed for lead, 320 units enrolled and abated, 114 of 320 units will also receive healthy homes work.

40 individuals will be trained and hired for lead abatement work.