Missed connection: Greenfield police seek ‘Cheap-O Chad,’ who used stolen debit card at Speedway

I’ll never forget the first time I saw you, that look I’ll never forget as you were trying to pick out the perfect doughnut at Speedway for me (or at least that’s what I tell myself). As you made your selections and checked out you could’ve never guessed that I couldn’t wait to introduce myself and learn your name. Turns out, you left so quickly I missed the chance. As you made your way to other stores and were buying things for our would be introduction I was elated that you would take the time out of your day to put your best foot forward….turns out you weren’t buying those things. Much to my surprise you were impersonating someone else and weren’t actually paying for anything on your own. Now add to my disappointment that I still don’t know your name. I’ve missed you at every store and just couldn’t find you on my own, so here I am, reaching out hoping to locate you. I am longing to meet you and nothing will stand in my way (well except for the door of the cell you’ll soon be in). If you know Cheap-O Chad here using a stolen debit card, let me know by calling the Greenfield Police Department at 414-761-5300.”