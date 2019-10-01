Officials: Courtney Huffhines held in custody, awaits 3 felony drug charges in Kenosha

KENOSHA — The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department announced on Tuesday, Oct. 1 that Courtney Huffhines of Paddock Lake is being held on three felony charges in relation to the alleged illegal manufacture of THC-filled vape cartridges. Her sons Tyler and Jacob are similarly charged.

Courtney Huffhines, 43, is being held on the following charges:

Possession with intent to deliver TGC over 1,000 grams or 201 plants

Misappropriation of personal identifying materials

Manufacture/deliver THC greater than 1,000 grams or 201 plants

The arrest of Courtney Huffhines is a result of the continued investigation into the illegal manufacture of THC filled vape cartridges at a condo in the Village of Bristol. Courtney Huffhines is being held at the Kenosha County Jail.

