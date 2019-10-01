Flash flood watch for all of SE Wisconsin through 10 a.m. Wednesday

Officials: Courtney Huffhines held in custody, awaits 3 felony drug charges in Kenosha

Posted 12:49 pm, October 1, 2019, by , Updated at 12:50PM, October 1, 2019

Courtney Huffhines

KENOSHA — The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department announced on Tuesday, Oct. 1 that Courtney Huffhines of Paddock Lake is being held on three felony charges in relation to the alleged illegal manufacture of THC-filled vape cartridges. Her sons Tyler and Jacob are similarly charged.

Courtney Huffhines, 43, is being held on the following charges:

  • Possession with intent to deliver TGC over 1,000 grams or 201 plants
  • Misappropriation of personal identifying materials
  • Manufacture/deliver THC greater than 1,000 grams or 201 plants

The arrest of Courtney Huffhines is a result of the continued investigation into the illegal manufacture of THC filled vape cartridges at a condo in the Village of Bristol. Courtney Huffhines is being held at the Kenosha County Jail.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photo Gallery

Inline
Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.