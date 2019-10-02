× Kenosha man arrested for OWI after his vehicle ended up in Pleasant Prairie retention pond

KENOSHA — A Kenosha man, 44, was arrested for OWI, first offense, after his vehicle ended up submerged in a pond Wednesday morning, Oct. 2.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. near the I-41 northbound off-ramp to County Highway C in Pleasant Prairie.

Officials with the Wisconsin State Patrol said upon the arrival of a trooper, a vehicle was located on the south end of a retention pond between the off-ramp and the interstate, with the front of the Lexus submerged. The driver of the vehicle was still seated inside of it and stated he was uninjured.

Following field sobriety testing, he was arrested for OWI and taken to the hospital for a blood draw. He was also cited for driving too fast for conditions. He was released to his mother.