Milwaukee Fashion Week: Details on hottest looks and what it takes to put on the event

MILWAUKEE -- You don't have to travel to New York or Paris for stylish looks. We are just days away from the kickoff of Milwaukee Fashion Week. Brittany Peterson and Ann Homstad joins FOX6 WakeUp with a preview.

About Milwaukee Fashion Week (website)

Milwaukee Fashion Week is dedicated to cultivating the fashion industry in Milwaukee and positioning the city as a diverse, high-quality, fashion hub.

We provide an up-scale fashion-industry event that allows fashion designers, stylists, and retailers an opportunity to connect with artists, models, photographers, media, and the public, to display their latest collections on the runway, through the production of quality content to a diverse audience.

Giving back is in our DNA. Each year we partner with local Charities to create awareness and encourage community support and involvement.