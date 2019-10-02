× O&H Danish Bakery to celebrate 70 years with ‘1-day return’ of Brandy Old Fashioned Kringle

RACINE — Officials with Racine-based O&H Danish Bakery scheduled a 70th Anniversary Celebration and Fall Festival for Saturday, Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and they’re bringing back the popular Brandy Old Fashioned Kringle, for “a special, one-day return.”

According to a news release, the festival will feature live music from Racine band Weird Science from 11 a.m. to 2p.m., free children’s activities like pumpkin tic tac toe, cornhole ring toss, cookie decorating and face painting, mascot meet and greets, photo opportunities, the chance to sample and purchase dozens of O&H treats, and more.

They’ll be unveiling an extra-large kringle in the shape of a “70.”

Additionally, the “Number One Food Truck in the U.S.,” Streetza, will serve up slices of specialty pizza from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

“Four generations of Olesen’s have made Racine their home and built a bakery centered on the great customers in the Racine community. We’re beyond honored that we are able to celebrate this milestone and we can’t wait to celebrate our anniversary with friends, family and customers,” said Eric Olesen, co-owner and president of O&H Danish Bakery in the release.

O&H Danish Bakery opened in 1949 when Danish immigrant Christian Olesen decided to start his own business after working in Racine bakeries for 25 years. Seventy years and four generations later, O&H has gained national acclaim, offering up to 20 flavors of kringle at one time and making up to 7,000 kringle a day during the holidays.