× US Cellular announces Milwaukee as one of its 1st markets for 5G

MILWAUKEE — US Cellular announced on Wednesday, Oct. 2 that Milwaukee will be among the first to use the company’s 5G network beginning in early 2020. It is part of a planned rollout to Wisconsin and Iowa markets.

A news release says the 5G service will provide customers with faster data speeds, a more responsive mobile experience and the ability to connect more devices to the network at the same time.

U.S. Cellular will begin turning on its 5G network in the first quarter of 2020 in larger Wisconsin communities. That includes parts of Green Bay, Madison, Milwaukee, Oshkosh and Racine with plans for 115 additional cities across Wisconsin.