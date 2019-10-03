Controversial Milwaukee towing company is ‘off the hook,’ at least for now

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A controversial towing company is off the hook -- at least for now. A call to revoke the company's license has been withdrawn -- and a proposed new ordinance is being delayed.

"It will be an uphill battle," said Milwaukee Alderman Michael Murphy.

Murphy wants more transparency from towing companies in Milwaukee.

"Because in my opinion, there are abuses going on," Murphy said.

But once again, Murphy will have to wait to get it.

On Thursday, Oct. 3, Milwaukee Alderman Bob Donovan refused to schedule a hearing on a proposed towing ordinance because city officials have not met with towing industry representatives.

It all started when a FOX6 Investigation found Always Towing routinely charged for the use of "special equipment" -- even when our hidden cameras showed nothing special was used.

Because of our investigation, one couple filed to have Always Towing's license revoked -- and Alderman Murphy proposed legislation that would require towing companies to submit itemized receipts to the city.

When Always Towing attorney Michael Maistelman objected, Donovan agreed to hold off on a vote so both sides could meet. That was three weeks ago -- and no such meeting has taken place.

Murphy said he intends to keep pursuing the issue.

A DPW spokesman said he is not sure if they will schedule a sit-down meeting, but they have left Always Towing's lawyer a voicemail.

Meanwhile, the couple that filed a revocation complaint against Always Towing has not withdrawn that complaint after agreeing to an out-of-court settlement for an undisclosed amount of money.