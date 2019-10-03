Dashcam video shows slow-speed pursuit through Kenosha, Racine counties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENOSHA -- New dash camera video shows just how slowly a suspect was driving in a chase with deputies through Kenosha and Racine counties.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department says the suspect, David Seal, refused to pull over during a traffic stop at 52nd Street and 22nd Avenue in Kenosha. But instead of speeding away, Seal drove off under the 30 miles per hour speed limit.

Dashcam video shows Seal's 14-mile, 45-minute long chase with Kenosha County sheriff's deputies.

Despite the fleet of law enforcement vehicles surrounding him, including barking K-9 officers, the 31-year-old Paddock Lake man continued on -- slow and steady into Racine County.

When it became clear Seal was not going to give up, Racine County sheriff's deputies performed a PIT maneuver -- sending Seal's car spinning across the median. Even then, Seal made one last attempt to flee -- reversing into a ditch as officers drew their tasers. Seal was taken into custody moments later.

Seal explained that he had used cocaine prior to the traffic stop -- and became paranoid. He could not face multiple charges including second offense OWI, possession of cocaine, second degree recklessly endangering safety and two counts of eluding officers.

There is currently a probation hold against Seal for a 2015 armed robbery conviction. Once that is resolved, the sheriff's department anticipates the district attorney will file charges against him in this case.