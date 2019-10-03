Hartford man pleads guilty to sex trafficking, faces minimum 15 years in federal prison

MILWAUKEE — Christopher Childs of Hartford pleaded guilty on Thursday, Oct. 3 to one count of sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

In a written plea agreement filed in the case, Childs, 47, acknowledged he:

Operated as a pimp in the Milwaukee area and elsewhere Recruited adult females and at least one minor female to work for him Caused the females to perform prostitution dates using fraud, coercion, and, at times, force and threats of force Required his victims to provide the proceeds to him Transported victims to strip clubs and other locations inside and outside of Wisconsin, including clubs known as TNT and the Hardware Store.

As part of his plea agreement, Childs agreed that in addition to the individual victim identified in the count of conviction, five other women described in a Second Superseding Indictment filed in the case could be considered victims for sentencing purposes.

A sentencing hearing for Childs has been scheduled for May 21, 2020. At sentencing, Childs faces at least 15 years and up to life in prison. Childs also faces a fine of up to $250,000 and will be required to complete a term of supervised release following his release from federal prison.