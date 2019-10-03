× Milwaukee awarded $317K Project Safe Neighborhoods grant to combat firearm violence

MILWAUKEE — U.S. Attorney Matthew Krueger of the Eastern District of Wisconsin announced on Thursday, Oct. 3 that the U.S. Department of Justice has awarded a two-year $317,422 grant to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office and the City of Milwaukee through Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN).

The grant is intended to reduce the level of firearm-related violence in Milwaukee through the creation of a Community Victim Witness Program. This new collaborative approach will provide services to victims of firearm-related violence who reside in or are victimized in, one of six neighborhoods that report a high incidence of homicides and non-fatal shootings.

Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales stated the following in a news release:

“The Milwaukee Police Department values its relationships with its law enforcement, criminal justice and community partners to further its mission to keep Milwaukee a safe place to live, work and raise a family.”

The grant is made as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program that brings together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. The U.S. Department of Justice reinvigorated PSN in 2017, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally-based strategies to reduce violent crime. Learn more about Project Safe Neighborhoods.