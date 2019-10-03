× Plymouth PD: Search underway for man who jumped into Mullet River to retrieve his dog

PLYMOUTH — The Plymouth Police Department is searching for a 63-year-old man near the Mullet River.

Officials say around 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, police in Plymouth received a report of a missing person. The family reports the 63-year-old male had last been seen by the Mullet River in downtown Plymouth at 12:30 a.m. His dog had jumped into the river and he went to retrieve the animal. The dog was later found by a friend.

The Plymouth Police Department immediately started an investigation into the missing person complaint.

The Plymouth Police Department requested the assistance of the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Drone Team and a helicopter from the Wisconsin National Guard to check the river. Search teams are experiencing difficulties due to the high-water levels and fast-moving current.

The search efforts were suspended at dusk and will resume Friday morning.