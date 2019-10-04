How’d you get in there? Florida firefighters rescue pup named ‘Hope’ from AC vent

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando firefighters took to Twitter to share a recent rescue involving an adorable pup named Hope.

She fell into an AC vent after the grate she was standing on gave way, sending the poor pooch tumbling to the bottom where she ended up neatly wedged in the dusty, metal shaft.

Hope immediately began barking for help and caught the attention of neighbors in the building, who called 911.

Firefighters then came out and pulled her to safety. They said she wasn’t hurt, just a little thirsty for some water.

There’s always Hope. This poor pup was stuck today inside an AC vent. Thanks to the crew of Tower 1 & neighbors who called 911. Hope was wedged with her head stuck after a grate gave way. Thankfully, she let out a bark & we got her out. She sipped on water with Firefighter Reyes. pic.twitter.com/l2xsFrePQf — Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) October 3, 2019