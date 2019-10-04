MPD Chief Morales will appeal to public, Fire and Police Commission to keep his job

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Police Chief Alfonso Morales has support to stay on as Milwaukee's top cop -- but before he's given a formal offer, Morales will have to appeal to the public to keep his job.

There's job security Friday night, Oct. 5 for Chief Morales -- with a catch.

"It's the process that was announced earlier and the process will play out over the next couple of months," said Mayor Tom Barrett.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett is defending the Fire and Police Commission's (FPC) decision to make Morales go through another extensive hiring process. Morales was appointed in 2018. His contract is up in January.

"They are giving the public to come in and be transparent and find out exactly how they feel about the police department and the challenges that we face," said Barrett.

In a first for the FPC, public comment will be solicited before Morales participates in a community meeting, answering questions from the public ahead of a final contract offer.

"First, I have to get past this step," said Morales. "If I make it, I'm going to plan on it and see what kind of term they give me."

Both Barrett and the police union supports sticking with Morales.

"Crime is down. My troops like working for him," said Shawn Lauda.

But Milwaukee Police Association President Shawn Lauda fears dragging the process out for months with Morales could ultimately leave the city starting from scratch.

"Somebody with his qualifications could certainly, at any moment, recieve a job offer somewhere else," said Lauda.

The Fire and Police Commission still has not announced when those public meetings will take place.