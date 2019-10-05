ALDI wine, beer, cheese Advent calendars hit store shelves Nov. 6

MILWAUKEE — ALDI is bringing back its popular wine Advent calendar for the 2019 holiday season — and they’re adding one for beer lovers!

Officials made the announcement Wednesday, Oct. 2.

The Advent calendars would return to store shelves Nov. 6, ALDI officials said.

This year, they’re offering a Wine Advent Calendar, a Beer Advent Calendar, and a Cheese Advent Calendar.

The wine calendars feature 24 wines from some of the most popular growing regions in the world.

ALDI also added a special Sparkling Wine “Countdown to the New Year” calendar debuting on Dec. 4.

ALDI also offers more traditional Advent calendars with candy for the kids.

2018 marked the first time the wine Advent calendar was available in the U.S. In 2017, they were only available in the UK.

