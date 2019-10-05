‘It is a miracle he is alive:’ Cameras captured lightning striking man walking dogs home from park

SPRING, Texas — Surveillance cameras captured the moment a man was struck by lightning in Spring, Texas Thursday afternoon, Oct. 3.

According to a GoFundMe.com account set up to raise money for medical expenses for Alexander Coreas, he was taking his three German Shephards home from the Meyer Park Dog Park around 7 p.m. when he was struck by lightning. The fundraising account said Coreas’ clothing caught on fire, his shoes were knocked off, and he fell forward to the ground. His dogs, in distress, ran away in fear.

The fundraising account said Coreas “is well known in the community for his caring, loving, and compassion relationship he has with his dogs.”

Coreas was found by a vet technician with Stuebner Airline Veterinary Hospital — without a heartbeat. CPR was initiated, and Coreas was eventually taken to the hospital by Flight for Life, with serious injuries.

The GoFundMe.com page said, “By the grace of God, he is alive. It is a miracle and a blessing that he is alive.”

According to the GoFundMe.com page, Coreas suffered fractured ribs, a fractured temporal bone (behind his right ear), a swollen eye, bruising, and many muscle ruptures.