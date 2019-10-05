× Romanian designer creates sneaker, slingback hybrid using vintage Nikes

LONDON — Is it a sneaker, or a heel?

A popular sneaker brand has created a different look — combining tennis shoes with heels.

Ancuta Sarca, a young Romanian fashion designer based in London is offering a different take on high style for fall — putting together vintage sports shoes like Nikes with high heels and straps.

The shoes are a hybrid of a sneaker and half-slingback.

Sarca basically recycled old Nikes that had been in her closet for years — crafting them with features like lace or straps — attaching a heel.

The result is an interesting twist on old Nike shoe models, dating back to 1987, and a sleek new women’s heel.