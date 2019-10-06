‘Hoping for the best:’ Farms throughout SE Wisconsin struggling to harvest following heavy rain

WEST BEND — Farms all across southeast Wisconsin are still soaked after this week’s heavy rains. Yesterday’s storm didn’t give the agricultural industry a break — and farmers are struggling to dry out.

Underwater from continuous downpours, farms all across Southeast Wisconsin took a pounding last week.

“A lot of farms in the area… we are all in the same boat,” said farm co-owner Rick Roden.

Water rushed through hundreds of acres at Roden Echo Valley.

“That really put a halt to things,” said Roden. “Here, fields were flooded. Fields were very muddy, and it’s going to take some time to get things dried out again.

Roden says it’s going to be a challenging fall.

“Even when we try to attempt harvest, it’s not going to be easy,” said Roden. “it’s not going to go as good as it should. At the same time, it’s getting time we need to get the crops off the field.”

After days of being drenched, he says now they’ll have to deal with utilizing extra labor and extra equipment — which translates into extra costs. Time is of the essence for ensuring the business can stay afloat. \

“The crops are going to continue to dry down, and the corn silage you would like to make 65-68% moisture range. Most of the crops are there right now,” said Roden. “It’s going to continue to dry down, and you are going to continue to lose feed value.”

On Sunday, he welcomed the breeze and sunshine. Roden looks forward to drier days to come.

“Everybody is just hoping and praying this October, we are going to have a calm October with minimal precipitation and sunshine,” said Roden. “We hope for the best.”

Roden says it’s too early to tell if the consumer will feel any financial impact. We still have more fall ahead of us, and farmers are remaining hopeful.