WAUKESHA -- A pedestrian was struck by a train on the Moreland bridge in Waukesha Sunday night, Oct. 6.

Police said following the crash, the train was blocking Whiterock Avenue and Moreland Boulevard, along with Whiterock Avenue and Perkins Street.

Drivers were asked to please use alternative routes as the investigation continued.

The extent of injuries wasn't immediately clear.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.