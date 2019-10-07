Hockey and hands-only CPR: Admirals, MFD hosting event to teach life-saving skills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Today marks the start of Fire Prevention Week -- and the Milwaukee Fire Department has activities planned all week long. Including an event, they teamed up with the Admirals to do. Lieutenant Mike Ball with the Milwaukee Fire Department joins Real Milwaukee with more.

This week the Milwaukee Fire Department is hosting a series of locally sponsored events as part of Fire Prevention Week -- concluding with a

Community Risk Reduction Event at the Milwaukee Admirals Home Opener Hockey Game Saturday, October 12 from 4-9 p.m.

Fire Departments from North Shore, Milwaukee, Wauwatosa, Greenfield, Greendale, West Allis, Oak Creek, Franklin, and other county departments are part of the newly created Community Risk Reduction (CRR) Task Force of Milwaukee County Fire Departments. This task force, along with the support of the Milwaukee Admirals during this game, will take part in a county-wide CRR initiative, educating the public about Hands-Only CPR.

Both sides of Kilbourn Avenue will be closed off before the game with multiple fire department representation, a Mobile Survive Alive House, an opportunity for children to spray water from a fire hose, and appearances by Sparky, the Fire Dog in front of the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. This will culminate in a 'Flash Mob' doing a quick demo of Hands-Only CPR on the ice during the second intermission, helping to spread the word and educate the attendees on the importance and ease of Hands-Only CPR during this last day of Fire Prevention Week.

Monday, October 7

Fire Prevention Week Kickoff

10:00 am – 12:30 pm

The Survive Alive House – 2059 South 20th Street

At 10:00 a.m., Mayor Tom Barrett, MFD Fire Chief Mark Rohlfing, Milwaukee Public School Superintendent Keith Posley, and Survive Alive Director Lieutenant Julian Gladney will conduct a press conference officially “kicking off” Fire Prevention Week. Second graders from the Milwaukee Spanish Immersion School will be special guests, enjoying a meal courtesy of Domino’s Pizza after an instructional program.

Tuesday, October 8

Milwaukee Fire Department, NFPA, and Domino’s Pizza Promoting Fire Safety

5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Domino’s Pizza

1338 West Forest Home Avenue

The MFD and the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) are teaming up with Domino’s Pizza to promote fire safety. Customers ordering Domino’s pizza from this Forest Home Avenue location will be randomly selected and surprised at the door when their pizza arrives via an MFD fire engine. If the smoke alarms in the home are working, the pizza is free. If the smoke alarms are not present, or non-functioning, the firefighters will install new ones. This event will be conducted by the MFD

Wednesday, October 9

Fallen Firefighter Memorial Program

11:00 a.m. - Noon

Milwaukee Fire Department Headquarters – Station 2

755 North James Lovell Street

Since 1875, Milwaukee firefighters have protected the lives and property of the citizens in the City of Milwaukee; this ceremony is held to remember the fallen

firefighters of the MFD. Mayor Tom Barrett, MFD Fire Chief Mark Rohlfing, and Local 215 President Michael Bongiorno will speak to honor those members who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Thursday, October 10

Project FOCUS (Firefighters Out Creating Urban Safety)

2:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Milwaukee Fire Department – Station 8

5585 North 69th Street

At 2:00 p.m., Ms. Chanaye Brown, a Milwaukee County Transit System bus driver, will be honored for her quick and decisive action while witnessing an apartment fire while driving her bus route. Immediately afterwards, Ms. Brown, volunteers from the Red Cross, and members of the MFD will blanket a nearby neighborhood, going door-to door, checking for working smoke alarms and installing new alarms as necessary.

Meritorious Service Awards Program

7:00 pm

Milwaukee Safety Academy

6680 North Teutonia Avenue

Mayor Tom Barrett along with Fire Chief Mark Rohlfing and Vietnam veteran and Silver and Bronze Star recipient George Banda will honor firefighters as well as citizens in the community for going “above and beyond” with their selfless, extraordinary, and heroic acts over the past year.

Friday, October 11

Poster-to-Billboard Contest Winners Lunch with an MFD Fire Chief

11:30 am – 1:00 pm

Milwaukee Fire Department – Station 6

1693 North Franklin Place

Winners from various Milwaukee area schools who created artwork depicting this year’s fire prevention theme – “Not Every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan and Practice Your Escape!” will receive an authentic firehouse pizza lunch along with MFD Assistant Fire Chief John Schwengel, and firefighters from MFD Community Relations.

Saturday, October 12

