MPD: 1 suspect in custody, 3 more sought after incident on city's south side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police arrested one suspect and are searching for three more after an incident on the city’s south side on Monday afternoon, Oct. 7.

Officials say officers observed a vehicle driving erratically and attempt to hit a marked squad car near S. Layton Boulevard and W. National Avenue around 1:45 p.m. Police attempted to pull over the vehicle by activating their lights and sirens, but the driver sped away leading officers on a vehicle pursuit.

The pursuit ended in a crash a short time later. The suspects fled on foot.