× ‘Needed cash:’ 2 longtime employees accused of stealing from Packers Pro Shop

GREEN BAY — Two longtime employees stand accused of stealing from the Packers Pro Shop.

Susan Adelbush, 67, of Green Bay, and Patty Meyer, 57, of De Pere, each face one misdemeanor count of theft in a business setting, filed Sept. 20 in Brown County.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by WLUK, surveillance video showed Adelbush printing duplicate receipts for items customers had purchased. The video then showed Adelbush scanning the duplicate receipt as if to return the item, then pocketing the money from the register.

Adelbush, an employee for 15 years, told investigators she had accumulated debt from online shopping about six years ago and began stealing money to pay off what she owed. According to the complaint, Adelbush said she began by taking about $100 per month, but more recently, she had been taking $250 per month.

Meanwhile, WLUK reported prosecutors said Meyer placed fraudulent holds on items and then processed returns even though the items were never purchased. Meyer, an employee for 22 years, told investigators she had been stealing over a four-year period, and that sometimes she just “needed cash.” She estimated she took money about 10 to 12 times, estimating her total theft amount between $1,000 and $2,000. However, investigators said they were able to use store records to document three thefts in less than two months.

Meyer denied that she and Adelbush were working together to steal money, WLUK reported.

Adelbush has pleaded not guilty. An initial court appearance was scheduled for Oct. 9 for Meyer.