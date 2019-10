× Portion of I-894 shut down near Forest Home after report of shots fired, no injuries

MILWAUKEE — A portion of I-894 was shut down at the Forest Home off-ramp from 11:39 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6 to 12:55 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7 following reports of shots fired.

The call came in around 11:30 p.m. — and closed an approximately 1.5 mile stretch of westbound I-894.

No injuries were reported.