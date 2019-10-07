‘Provide hope and healing:’ Donate blood with the Red Cross to help those fighting cancer
SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — During Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to give blood or platelets to provide hope and healing to patients fighting cancer.
Breast cancer is the second most common cancer in women, and more than 268,000 women are expected to be diagnosed with breast cancer this year, according to the Red Cross.
Donors of all blood types, especially platelet donors and those with type O blood, are needed to ensure a stable supply for cancer patients and others this fall. Appointments can be made by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
As a thank-you, those who come to give blood or platelets during the month of October will automatically be entered for a chance to win one of five $500 gift cards redeemable at hundreds of merchants, courtesy of Tango Card. Terms apply; see rcblood.org/game.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Oct. 16-31:
Dodge
Beaver Dam
10/14/2019: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Beaver Dam High School, 500 Gould St
Juneau
11/8/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church & School, 402 S Main St
Mayville
10/23/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran School, 520 Bridge Street
Randolph
10/30/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Randolph High School, 110 Meadowood Dr
Watertown
11/4/2019: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Watertown High School, 825 Endeavour Dr
Waupun
10/31/2019: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Central Wisconsin Christian School, 301 Fox Lake Rd
Fond du Lac
Fond du Lac
10/30/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Church of Peace, 158 S Military Rd
Mount Calvary
10/22/2019: 11:45 a.m. – 6 p.m., Maximillians, 155 Fond du Lac Street
Ripon
10/15/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St
Jefferson
Johnson Creek
10/10/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church, 129 N Watertown St
Sullivan
10/24/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Sullivan Elementary School, 618 Bakertown Road
Watertown
10/21/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street
10/22/2019: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street
Kenosha
Kenosha
10/9/2019: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Herzing University Kenosha, 4006 Washington Rd
Milwaukee
Greendale
10/29/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Martin Luther High School, 5201 S 76th St
Milwaukee
10/7/2019: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Alumni Memorial Union, 1442 W Wisconsin Ave
10/10/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Bounce Milwaukee, 2801 S. 5th Ct.
10/15/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Manpower, 100 Manpower Pl.
10/22/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., 309 The Renaissance, 309 N. Water Street
10/28/2019: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Plum Media, 1418 W. St. Paul Ave.
11/4/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Milwaukee School of Languages, 8400 W Burleigh St
11/5/2019: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Milwaukee Academy of Science, 2000 W Kilbourn
Ozaukee
Fredonia
10/22/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 824 Fredonia Ave
Mequon
10/31/2019: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary, 11831 N Seminary Drive 65 W
Port Washington
10/10/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Port Washington Police Department, 365 N Wisconsin St
10/29/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Matthew Lutheran Church, 1525 N Grant St
Racine
Sturtevant
10/31/2019: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., REAL School, 10116 Stellar Ave
Waterford
10/7/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Washington Caldwell School District, 8937 Big Bend Rd
Sheboygan
Cedar Grove
10/8/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St
Elkhart Lake
10/29/2019: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Elkhart Lake High School, 201 Lincoln St
Random Lake
10/24/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Our Lady of the Lakes, 230 Butler St.
Sheboygan
10/11/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
10/18/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
11/1/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
11/8/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
Walworth
Elkhorn
10/9/2019: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Alternative High School, 400 County Rd H
10/30/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sperino’s Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St.
Lake Geneva
10/9/2019: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Mercyhealth, N2950 State Road 67 and Hwy 50
10/11/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center Street
Sharon
11/5/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St
Walworth
10/30/2019: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Big Foot High School, 401 Devils Ln
Whitewater
11/5/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., University of Wisconsin Whitewater, 420 N Prairie St
Washington
Kewaskum
10/18/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Kewaskum High School, 1510 Bilgo Ln
Waukesha
Butler
10/14/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Butler Public Library, 12808 W Hampton Ave
Hartland
10/7/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Merton Community Fire Department, N67 W28343 Sussex Road
10/17/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lake Country Lutheran High School, 401 Campus Dr.
10/18/2019: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Swallow School, W299 N5614 County Road E
10/25/2019: 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Hartland Public Library, 110 E Park Ave
Nashotah
10/15/2019: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., MSI General, W215 E. Wisconsin Ave
New Berlin
10/28/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln
11/7/2019: 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., New Berlin West Middle & High School, 18695 W Cleveland Ave
North Prairie
10/21/2019: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, S50 W33042 Town Rd GE
Oconomowoc
10/31/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Oconomowoc Public Library, 200 W South St
Pewaukee
10/10/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
10/17/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
10/23/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Pewaukee City Hall, W240 N3065 Pewaukee Rd
10/24/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
10/31/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
11/7/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
Sussex
10/14/2019: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Rotating Equipment Repair, W248 N5550 Executive Dr
Waukesha
10/8/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Carroll University – Pioneer Hall, 324 W. College Ave
10/14/2019: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Campus Center, 100 N East Ave
10/21/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 300 Carroll Street
How to donate blood
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.