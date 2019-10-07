× ‘Provide hope and healing:’ Donate blood with the Red Cross to help those fighting cancer

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — During Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to give blood or platelets to provide hope and healing to patients fighting cancer.

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer in women, and more than 268,000 women are expected to be diagnosed with breast cancer this year, according to the Red Cross.

Donors of all blood types, especially platelet donors and those with type O blood, are needed to ensure a stable supply for cancer patients and others this fall. Appointments can be made by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

As a thank-you, those who come to give blood or platelets during the month of October will automatically be entered for a chance to win one of five $500 gift cards redeemable at hundreds of merchants, courtesy of Tango Card. Terms apply; see rcblood.org/game.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Oct. 16-31:

Dodge

Beaver Dam

10/14/2019: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Beaver Dam High School, 500 Gould St

Juneau

11/8/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church & School, 402 S Main St

Mayville

10/23/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran School, 520 Bridge Street

Randolph

10/30/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Randolph High School, 110 Meadowood Dr

Watertown

11/4/2019: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Watertown High School, 825 Endeavour Dr

Waupun

10/31/2019: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Central Wisconsin Christian School, 301 Fox Lake Rd

_______________

Fond du Lac

Fond du Lac

10/30/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Church of Peace, 158 S Military Rd

Mount Calvary

10/22/2019: 11:45 a.m. – 6 p.m., Maximillians, 155 Fond du Lac Street

Ripon

10/15/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St

_______________

Jefferson

Johnson Creek

10/10/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church, 129 N Watertown St

Sullivan

10/24/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Sullivan Elementary School, 618 Bakertown Road

Watertown

10/21/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street

10/22/2019: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street

_______________

Kenosha

Kenosha

10/9/2019: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Herzing University Kenosha, 4006 Washington Rd

_______________

Milwaukee

Greendale

10/29/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Martin Luther High School, 5201 S 76th St

Milwaukee

10/7/2019: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Alumni Memorial Union, 1442 W Wisconsin Ave

10/10/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Bounce Milwaukee, 2801 S. 5th Ct.

10/15/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Manpower, 100 Manpower Pl.

10/22/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., 309 The Renaissance, 309 N. Water Street

10/28/2019: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Plum Media, 1418 W. St. Paul Ave.

11/4/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Milwaukee School of Languages, 8400 W Burleigh St

11/5/2019: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Milwaukee Academy of Science, 2000 W Kilbourn

_______________

Ozaukee

Fredonia

10/22/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 824 Fredonia Ave

Mequon

10/31/2019: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary, 11831 N Seminary Drive 65 W

Port Washington

10/10/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Port Washington Police Department, 365 N Wisconsin St

10/29/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Matthew Lutheran Church, 1525 N Grant St

_______________

Racine

Sturtevant

10/31/2019: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., REAL School, 10116 Stellar Ave

Waterford

10/7/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Washington Caldwell School District, 8937 Big Bend Rd

_______________

Sheboygan

Cedar Grove

10/8/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St

Elkhart Lake

10/29/2019: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Elkhart Lake High School, 201 Lincoln St

Random Lake

10/24/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Our Lady of the Lakes, 230 Butler St.

Sheboygan

10/11/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

10/18/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

11/1/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

11/8/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

_______________

Walworth

Elkhorn

10/9/2019: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Alternative High School, 400 County Rd H

10/30/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sperino’s Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St.

Lake Geneva

10/9/2019: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Mercyhealth, N2950 State Road 67 and Hwy 50

10/11/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center Street

Sharon

11/5/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St

Walworth

10/30/2019: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Big Foot High School, 401 Devils Ln

Whitewater

11/5/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., University of Wisconsin Whitewater, 420 N Prairie St

_______________

Washington

Kewaskum

10/18/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Kewaskum High School, 1510 Bilgo Ln

_______________

Waukesha

Butler

10/14/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Butler Public Library, 12808 W Hampton Ave

Hartland

10/7/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Merton Community Fire Department, N67 W28343 Sussex Road

10/17/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lake Country Lutheran High School, 401 Campus Dr.

10/18/2019: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Swallow School, W299 N5614 County Road E

10/25/2019: 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Hartland Public Library, 110 E Park Ave

Nashotah

10/15/2019: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., MSI General, W215 E. Wisconsin Ave

New Berlin

10/28/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

11/7/2019: 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., New Berlin West Middle & High School, 18695 W Cleveland Ave

North Prairie

10/21/2019: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, S50 W33042 Town Rd GE

Oconomowoc

10/31/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Oconomowoc Public Library, 200 W South St

Pewaukee

10/10/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

10/17/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

10/23/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Pewaukee City Hall, W240 N3065 Pewaukee Rd

10/24/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

10/31/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

11/7/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

Sussex

10/14/2019: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Rotating Equipment Repair, W248 N5550 Executive Dr

Waukesha

10/8/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Carroll University – Pioneer Hall, 324 W. College Ave

10/14/2019: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Campus Center, 100 N East Ave

10/21/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 300 Carroll Street

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.