OAK CREEK -- Several homes were evacuated in an Oak Creek neighborhood on Monday morning, Oct. 7 after We Energies officials say a contractor hit a gas main.

WE Energies is on the scene and says the gas is no longer blowing at the scene. They are making repairs. Only two customers were impacted by this incident.

Oak Creek Fire Department is on the scene -- and monitoring the situation closely.