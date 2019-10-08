Attorneys for Bucks guard Sterling Brown file paperwork to strike $400K settlement offer by city

Posted 12:48 pm, October 8, 2019

MILWAUKEE — The attorneys for Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown filed paperwork in federal court on Tuesday, Oct. 8 asking the judge to strike a $400,000 offer presented by the city to settle his lawsuit accusing police of using excessive force when officers confronted him over a parking violation. The lawsuit also indicated Brown was targeted because he’s black. The $400,000 offer by the city was presented in September.

Brown illegally parked in a disabled spot outside a Walgreens on Jan. 26, 2018, and was talking with a group of officers while waiting for his citation when the situation escalated. Officers took him down and used a stun gun because he didn’t immediately remove his hands from his pockets, as ordered.

Sterling Brown body camera video

Erik Andrade

The documents filed in federal court on Tuesday point to a deposition by Milwaukee police officer Erik Andrade. The portion of the deposition noted in the document reads as follows:

Question: Based on the training that you received, you would agree with me that because [Mr. Brown] wasn’t allows to leave, his constitutional rights were violated, correct?

Answer: Yes.

Andrade was fired for violating department policy with several social media posts after the arrest of Brown.

Sterling Brown’s attorney was not available for comment on this filing. However, a news conference on the matter has been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10 at City Hall.

This is a developing story.

