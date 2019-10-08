Attorneys for Bucks guard Sterling Brown file paperwork to strike $400K settlement offer by city

MILWAUKEE — The attorneys for Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown filed paperwork in federal court on Tuesday, Oct. 8 asking the judge to strike a $400,000 offer presented by the city to settle his lawsuit accusing police of using excessive force when officers confronted him over a parking violation. The lawsuit also indicated Brown was targeted because he’s black. The $400,000 offer by the city was presented in September.

Brown illegally parked in a disabled spot outside a Walgreens on Jan. 26, 2018, and was talking with a group of officers while waiting for his citation when the situation escalated. Officers took him down and used a stun gun because he didn’t immediately remove his hands from his pockets, as ordered.

The documents filed in federal court on Tuesday point to a deposition by Milwaukee police officer Erik Andrade. The portion of the deposition noted in the document reads as follows:

Question: Based on the training that you received, you would agree with me that because [Mr. Brown] wasn’t allows to leave, his constitutional rights were violated, correct? Answer: Yes.

Andrade was fired for violating department policy with several social media posts after the arrest of Brown.

Sterling Brown’s attorney was not available for comment on this filing. However, a news conference on the matter has been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10 at City Hall.

This is a developing story.