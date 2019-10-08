Caught on cam: Milwaukee police need help to ID armed robbery suspects

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects wanted in an armed robbery at a business. It happened on Sept. 28 around 3:39 p.m. near 46th Street and Hampton Avenue.

Suspect # 1 is described as a male, African-American, in his late 20s, 5’8″ tall, 150 pounds, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with gold writing on it, red pants and gray tennis shoes. He was armed with a black handgun.

Suspect #2 is described as a male, African-American, in his late 20s, 5’5″ tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black jacket over a yellow t-shirt, faded blue jeans, and black and white tennis shoes.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call 414-935-7360.