Caught on cam: Milwaukee police need help to ID armed robbery suspects

Posted 9:30 am, October 8, 2019, by , Updated at 09:56AM, October 8, 2019

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects wanted in an armed robbery at a business. It happened on Sept. 28 around 3:39 p.m. near 46th Street and Hampton Avenue.

  • Suspect # 1 is described as a male, African-American, in his late 20s, 5’8″ tall, 150 pounds, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with gold writing on it, red pants and gray tennis shoes. He was armed with a black handgun.
  • Suspect #2 is described as a male, African-American, in his late 20s, 5’5″ tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black jacket over a yellow t-shirt, faded blue jeans, and black and white tennis shoes.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call 414-935-7360.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.