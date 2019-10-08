× Help MADACC “Empty the Shelter!” Adoption fees waived for dogs, cats on Oct. 12

MILWAUKEE –Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) announced Tuesday, Oct. 8 that adoption fees for all dogs and cats will be waived on Oct.12 during MADACC’s Empty the Shelter Day Adoption Event. The event will take place this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More than 125 cats and 20 dogs will be available for adoption at MADACC’s adoption event. There will be kittens, cats, and dogs available for potential adopters to choose from.

Waived adoption fees include spay/neuter surgery, microchip, and up-to-date vaccines. A $12 license fee will apply for all Milwaukee County residents. Adopters must complete in-person adoption counseling.

According to a press release, MADACC, which faces constant capacity challenges during the warmer months, is asking the community to help find homes for every adoptable dog and cat that was not reclaimed by their family and is now available for adoption during special event in an effort to create space for the hundreds of unwanted and abandoned dogs and cats expected to enter the shelter’s care throughout the months of October and November.

“Our goal on October 12th is to find wonderful homes for each and every healthy, adoptable dog and cat in our facility,” said Karen Sparapani, executive director for MADACC. “If you have been thinking about adding a feline or canine companion to your home, now is the time! Not only will your adoption fee be waived, but you will find a new best friend and save a life.”

MADACC can hold this event after receiving a $5,000 grant from Best Friends Animal Society to be used specifically for an impactful adoption event and additional financial support from Friends of MADACC. These funds will be used to sterilize, vaccinate, and microchip around 125 animals so that they will be able to go home the day they are adopted into new families.

In order to expedite the process and cut down on wait times, MADACC is encouraging interested adopters to complete a free and non-binding adoption application for pre-approval ahead of the event. You can find the adoption application and more information on their website at www.madacc.org or call 414-649-8640.