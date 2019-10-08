‘Higher quality:’ Revamped Direct Supply Innovation & Technology Center unveiled at MSOE

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- There's a new hub for invention in Milwaukee. Direct Supply on Tuesday, Oct. 8 unveiled its revamped Innovation & Technology Center (ITC) in the heart of the Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE) campus.

Built in 1891, the building located 1020 N. Broadway may, at first glance, seem dated, but the original brick sits next to some of the latest technology in the senior care business.

"All of us are affected by technology, and our lives are we know made better," said Bob Klein, senior VP at Direct Supply. "Seniors are and should be no different than all of us."

The 55,000 square foot space is Direct Supply's new Innovation & Technology Center, allowing the company more room to find new inventions for its wall of patents.

"We are going to be able to do our work faster, and better, and with higher quality," said Klein.

The building sits in the heart of MSOE's campus. The classrooms on the third floor are just one of many examples of how the school and the business will work together.

"Having a wonderful building like this, in the heart of our campus, is a great thing for us, and it also provides opportunity to our faculty and our students," said John Walz, MSOE president.

Walz said the space will also help with recruiting.

"The need for novel solutions for the challenges facing senior care, whether it's affordability, improving the quality of life, improving health outcomes, they are very real and immediate," said Gov. Tony Evers.

Direct Supply invested $14 million into the space.

More than 200 engineers will work in the building -- including interns and professors from MSOE.