Milwaukee Brewers: New restaurant to be introduced at Miller Park for 2020

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Tuesday, Oct. 8 that a new restaurant will be introduced at Miller Park next year. The “Restaurant To Be Named Later” will take over the location in the left-field corner currently occupied by Friday’s Front Row Sports Grill.

The announcement was made through a lighthearted video featuring Brewers legend, Bob Uecker.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Uecker seeks input from Bernie Brewer, the Barrelman, his broadcast mates, and ultimately turns to Brewers President of Baseball Operations and General Manager David Stearns for assistance. With Stearns offering a tip often used in baseball transactions, Uecker ultimately lands on the name – the "Restaurant To Be Named Later."

According to the Brewers, the "Restaurant To Be Named Later" will be operated by Delaware North Sportservice. The menu will celebrate a myriad of Wisconsin favorites, with twists on classic food and beverage offerings. The space will also be refreshed with updated décor.

Friday’s Front Row Sports Grill will remain in operation in the Hot Corner entrance at Miller Park until early December before the space is closed for the conversion to the "Restaurant To Be Named Later." It will reopen in mid-January.