Milwaukee Police Department introduces new publicly accessible crime maps, statistics

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department announced on Tuesday, Oct. 8 that the public now has access to a database on eight major crime categories: homicide, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, theft-larceny, motor vehicle theft and arson.

Users may filter crime data based on location (police district, aldermanic district and neighborhood), time period and type of crime.

CLICK HERE to view the MPD crime database

Officials say the crime statistics are updated daily. However, they are subject to be changed at a later date based upon further investigation.

Specific addresses and names of persons involved are not included to protect the identity of the individuals.