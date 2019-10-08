Recognize them? Police seek men who stole Bose, Beats headphones from Best Buy in Menomonee Falls

Posted 2:59 pm, October 8, 2019, by
MENOMONEE FALLS — Menomonee Falls police need your help identifying two men wanted in connection with a “felony retail theft” incident that happened at Best Buy on Falls Parkway in Menomonee Falls.

It happened around 2 p.m.

Police said the men stole Bose and Beats by Dre headphones and were last seen in a white, two-door sedan.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact police at 262-532-8700, or Waukesha County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.

